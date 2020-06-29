Gerald Wayne Robison



Born October 9, 1937 to Mable and Marion Robison. Died on March 31, 2020. Brother to Roland Robison, who preceded in death 6 weeks prior on February 8, 2020. Son and stepson to Mable and Fred Reinhardt, deceased. Gerald graduated from Simon Kenton in the class of 1955. Gerald married Norma Grace Meinken on September 12, 1959. The family lost their first-born child, Christina Grace Robison, at birth in 1960. Reared John Fredrick, Christopher Gene, and Jennifer Lynn. Gerald lost Norma to breast cancer on Jan 20, 1988. Gerald married Rosemary Bailey on January 7, 1990. Gerald is survived by wife Rosemary, stepdaughter Jennifer Hyrne, son John, son Chris, and daughter Jennifer. Gerald had 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Gerald Robison was a General Contractor, Finish Carpenter, and Step builder. Gerald chose to follow Jesus as a member of the Taylor Mill Seventh-Day Adventist Church in 1963. Gerald was a deacon, Elder, Speaker, and substitute School Teacher serving the area SDA Churches. He is asleep in Jesus. A remembrance service will be announced when Kentucky COVID-19 regulation permit a formal gathering.









