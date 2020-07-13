1/1
Geraldean "Gerry" Riley
Geraldean "Gerry" Riley

Alexandria - Geraldean "Gerry" Riley, age 79, of Alexandria, KY passed away on July 12, 2020 at her residence. Gerry was born on October 20, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to Rev. Hobart "Bill" Reed and Lena Robinson Reed. Her parents preceded her in death as did her brother, Gary Reed, Sr., and an infant daughter, Connie Sue Riley. Gerry worked as a dental assistant and bank teller in NKY over the years. She and her husband owned and operated Riley General Store in Mt. Auburn, KY in the 1970's. She attended Orchard Terrace Church of God in Cold Spring, KY where she sometimes assisted with her own unique style of piano playing. She loved the Lord and enjoyed her church friends. She is survived by her children, Patrick Riley, Gina Back and Lora Lee; her grandchildren Brandon, Taylor, Erin and Becky; and great-grandson, Hunter. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria KY. Burial will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
