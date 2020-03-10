Resources
Geraldine A. Eschenbach Obituary
Beloved wife of Jack Eschenbach. Dear mother of Angela Roach and Brett Eschenbach. Devoted "Grammy" of Nick and Nate Roach. Loving sister of Pete (Cherie) Teismann and Joanna (Jim) Barnett. Devoted Aunt and friend to many. Passed away March 9th. Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, March 12th, at 10am at St. Joseph Church #4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, 41076 . Gathering for family and friends following Mass in Kelly Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
