Cincinnati - Geraldine H. Palmer (nee Halford) wife of the late Jack T. Palmer, beloved mother of Donna (Steve) Johnson, Michael Jack Palmer, and Joyce P. (Edward) Geng, dear grandmother of Rachel, Thomas, Christian, and the late Jeffrey. July 2, 2019. Age 85 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Memorial Service at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Rd., Anderson Twp. on Fri. July 19, at 10:30 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019