Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Anderson Hills United Methodist Church
7515 Forest Rd.
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Geraldine H. (Halford) Palmer

Geraldine H. (Halford) Palmer Obituary
Geraldine H. Palmer (nee Halford)

Cincinnati - Geraldine H. Palmer (nee Halford) wife of the late Jack T. Palmer, beloved mother of Donna (Steve) Johnson, Michael Jack Palmer, and Joyce P. (Edward) Geng, dear grandmother of Rachel, Thomas, Christian, and the late Jeffrey. July 2, 2019. Age 85 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Memorial Service at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Rd., Anderson Twp. on Fri. July 19, at 10:30 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
