St Simon of Cyrene Episcopal
810 Matthews Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45215
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Simon of Cyrene Episcopal Church
810 Matthews Drive
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simon of Cyrene Episcopal Church
810 Matthews Drive
Cincinnati, OH
Geraldine (Bowman) Head


Geraldine Head (nee Bowman)

Cincinnati - Geraldine V. Head, age 97, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. Devoted mother of Gerald (Beverly), Evelyn (deceased), and Michael (Tom); proud grandmother of Carmen, Toni, both of Cincinnati, and Carlos (LaToia) of Atlanta. Two grandsons (Kevin and Brandon) preceded her in death. She was the loving great-grandmother of Tiana, Brianna, Angelica, Cuan, Robert "Trey", Zooey, Skai and a great- great grandmother of two.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until 11 A.M. with services following at St. Simon of Cyrene Episcopal Church at 810 Matthews Drive Cincinnati Ohio. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. Visit www. spring grove.org for an extended obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019
