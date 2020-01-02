Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Lipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Lipps

Add a Memory
Geraldine Lipps Obituary
Geraldine Lipps

Sayler Park - (nee Metz) loving wife of Gene Lipps. Beloved mother of: Albert (Linda) Lipps, Greg "Walt" Lipps & Connie (Bill) O'Brien. Grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 at 9:30 am up until the time of service at 10:30 am at Eden Chapel UMC, 150 Dahlia Ave, Sayler Park, Ohio 45233. Memorials may be made to Fernbank Golf Course or through the funeral home. Services entrusted to Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park). www.braterhfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -