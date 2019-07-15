|
Geraldine "Gerry" Neal
Anderson Twp. - Geraldine "Gerry" Neal (nee Mitchell) beloved wife of James B. Neal, devoted mother of Richard Lee (Kristen Parr), Michael P., the late Thomas B. Neal, and Michelle R. Stenger, dear grandmother of Julie, Nicole, Mitchell, Brandy, and Jeremy, also survived by great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. July 11, 2019. Age 85 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Graveside Service at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 686 Mt. Moriah Dr., Withamsville, on Wed. July 17, at 1:30 PM. Friends my visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. from 12 Noon to 1 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 15, 2019