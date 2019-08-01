|
Geraldine R. Hoopes
West Harrison - Geraldine R. "Gerrie" Hoopes, 89, was peacefully welcomed into Heaven on July 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Gerrie was the cherished mother of Susan "Susie" Hoopes (who preceded her in death), Kathy Hoopes, Jim Hoopes (Rhonda), Virginia "Ginny" Summe (Mel), Mary Kohnen (Allen) and David Hoopes. She cherished her time with her loving companion Don Petersman. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. Gerrie was a lover of all animals and had a special place in her heart for Labrador Retrievers, of which she had many over her lifetime. Born and raised in Cleveland, she moved with the family to Finneytown in the sixties and remained there until the mid-80s when she was able to build her dream home, made of logs, in West Harrison, Indiana. She and her labs lived there until just recently. Gerrie lived her life to the fullest every day, willing to try new adventures, help others, and was always guided by strong Christian values. Her wonderful smile and positive attitude about life will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday Aug 2, 2019 from 9am until time of Memorial Mass at 10am at St. John the Baptist Church, 10010 Carolina Trace Rd, Harrison, OH 45030. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019