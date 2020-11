Geraldine Roflow (nee Labanz)Anderson Township - Geraldine Roflow (nee Labanz) - September 14, 1935 - November 11, 2020. Geraldine Roflow (nee Labanz) age 85 of Anderson Township passed November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late J. Richard Roflow. Loving mother of Sam (Denise) and Mark (Cindy) Roflow. Dear grandmother of Josh (Naomi) Roflow, Jamie (Andrew) Wilmers, Jess (Matt) Woebkenberg and the late Lindsey Roflow. Dear great-grandmother of Remi, Calvin, Leo, Luke and Zoey. Loving sister of Jack (late Marilyn) and Jim (Patsy) Labanz and the late JoAnn (Jerry) Kleinwachter, Laverne (Jim) Reed, Sandi (John) Zibulka, Debbie (Larry) Schreiner and the late David and Mary Labanz. Gravesite interment for family only. Memorials suggested to Alzheimer's Association , Free Store Foodbank or The National Kidney Foundation . Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home serving the family.