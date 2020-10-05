Gerard J. "Jerry" Sasson
Loveland - Gerard (Jerry) Joseph Sasson, 74, entered into eternal life on October 3, 2020 in Cincinnati. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late James Sasson and Dorothy (Brown). Jerry's career in teaching, psychology, education administration and counseling spanned 5 decades and impacted thousands of lives. Notably, he served as principal for Fairfax and Terrace Park elementary schools in the Mariemont City School District, as well as St. Andrew-St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (SASEAS) in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He also served as interim head of Cincinnati Country Day School. Jerry was ordained as a Deacon in the Catholic church in 2007 and served as a Deacon at St. Columban Catholic Church in Loveland, OH. He was known for his generosity, gratitude, and tireless dedication to serving others - manifested in the tens of thousands of cards he wrote to anyone in need of encouragement. The family wishes to thank the physicians of TriHealth and staffs at Bethesda North Hospital and Hospice of Cincinnati
who were so caring and supportive to Jerry during his treatment. Jerry was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Jenny (Atherine), in 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn (Wedding), his two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian & Lisa Sasson and Kevin & Jenny Sasson, and son-in-law, Nick Atherine. He is also survived by his seven siblings: Lorraine Lechtenberg (Rod), Robert Sasson (Sandy), Dorothy Endler (Albert), Jeanette Golden (Bob), Kathy Ernst (Ralph), James Sasson, and Eileen Sasson. Also surviving are his seven adoring grandchildren: Sara, Lindsay, Jordan, Abigail, Sophia, Naomi, Mateo. Visitation will take place at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd, Loveland, OH 45140 on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Columban Catholic Church in Loveland on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Committal Service will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, OH. Due to COVID-19 protocols, space will be limited for the Mass. If unable to attend the Mass in person, please watch the recorded Funeral Mass on his obituary page with Tufts Schildmeyer starting at 12 Noon on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jerry's memory to SonLight Power or St. Columban School. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com