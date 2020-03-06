Services
Gerarda Love "Geri" Braun


1942 - 2020
Gerarda "Geri" Love Braun

Gerarda "Geri" Love Braun, age 77, died in Durham NC on March 4, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1942 in Saginaw, MI to the late Jack Love and Phyllis Picard.

Geri attended Michigan State University before getting married and starting a family. She enjoyed helping people and was an active volunteer in the Cincinnati community. She enjoyed many hobbies including playing bridge, bird watching, and playing golf. She loved animals and often gave strays a loving home.

Geri is survived by her daughter Laurie A. Braun (John Taylor), sons Douglas R. Braun and Christopher E. Braun, and granddaughters, Katherine L. Taylor and Grace H. Taylor. She also leaves behind her nurse/companion Rachel Russell, and her feline companion, Snickers. Geri was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert P. Braun, and her second husband of 11 years, Michael B. Barton.

Per Geri's wishes, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Cincinnati (https://www.spcacincinnati.org/donate/) or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate)

The Braun family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com - select obituaries.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
