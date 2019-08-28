Services
St Louis Church
210 N Broadway St
Owensville, OH 45160
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Louis Church
210 N. Broadway Street
Owensville, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Louis Church
210 N. Broadway Street
Owensville, OH
View Map
Gerhard Clemens Diekmann Obituary
Gerhard Clemens Diekmann

Stonelick Township - Beloved husband of 58 years to Anni; Devoted dad to Michael (Lori) Diekmann, Karen (Scott) Green, and Lori (David) Smith; Proud OPA of David, Kayla, Erika, Brittney, and Ben; Dear brother of Cacilia Gruter, and Agnes Krause; Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Maria Diekmann; his brothers, Bernard , Franz, and Klem Diekmann; Gerhard was a 60 year member of the Kolping Society; He worked as a brick mason for 50 years; Passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, Age 82 years; Resident of Stonelick Township; Friends may call at St. Louis Church 210 N. Broadway Street Owensville, OH 45160 Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 Am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon; Kolping Society Prayers will be said prior to mass; Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery; Memorials may be sent to 7691 Five Mile Road Cincinnati, OH 45230 or St. Louis Church 210 N. Broadway Street Owensville, OH 45160.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
