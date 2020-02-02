Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Dominic Church
Beloved husband of Agnes A. Oevermeyer (nee Hermes), loving father of Mary (Bill) Holian, Monica (Steve Carson) Oevermeyer, Martin (Cheryl) Oevermeyer, Margaret (Pat) Maus and the late Michael Oevermeyer, grandfather of 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren, brother of the late 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Passed away Thursday, Janaury 30, 2020 at age 98. Visitation Thursday 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass to follow at 1 PM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Dominic Education Fund or Kolping Society. www.vittstermeraanderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
