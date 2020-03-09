|
|
Gerry Bernard Thiemann
Gerry Bernard Thiemann, founder of Cincinnati's Conversa Language School, died on February 19, 2020 in Costa Rica. Gerry served in the Peace Corps in Costa Rica from 1983-1985. While there, he used his accounting skills to make an agrarian cooperative profitable, started the first avocado tree nurseries in the mountainous region south of the country's capital, and raised funds to build a women-owned and operated bakery. The tree nurseries he helped start have since grown hundreds of thousands of trees for sale across Central America. With his wife, Carmen, Gerry founded Conversa Language School in 1989. Conversa has provided interpreting services for medical clinics, translation services to help businesses sell products in diverse markets, and taught immigrants and international students the language skills necessary to get better jobs. An avid golfer, Gerry was an active member of Clovernook Country Club and organized charity golf tournaments. He obtained an M.S. in Economics from Oregon State University. Gerry is survived by his wife, Carmen, his children, Carina and Danny, his mother, Mary Theresa, his brother, Joseph, and his granddaughter, Ollie Adela. Born on April 23, 1958, Gerry was one of four sons and is preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Ken Thiemann. His funeral service will be on Friday March 20th at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church at 11:00 a.m. at 5222 N. Bend Rd. in Cincinnati. The reception will follow immediately after from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Clovernook Country Club at 2035 Galbraith Road.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020