Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Thiemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry Bernard Thiemann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerry Bernard Thiemann Obituary
Gerry Bernard Thiemann

Gerry Bernard Thiemann, founder of Cincinnati's Conversa Language School, died on February 19, 2020 in Costa Rica. Gerry served in the Peace Corps in Costa Rica from 1983-1985. While there, he used his accounting skills to make an agrarian cooperative profitable, started the first avocado tree nurseries in the mountainous region south of the country's capital, and raised funds to build a women-owned and operated bakery. The tree nurseries he helped start have since grown hundreds of thousands of trees for sale across Central America. With his wife, Carmen, Gerry founded Conversa Language School in 1989. Conversa has provided interpreting services for medical clinics, translation services to help businesses sell products in diverse markets, and taught immigrants and international students the language skills necessary to get better jobs. An avid golfer, Gerry was an active member of Clovernook Country Club and organized charity golf tournaments. He obtained an M.S. in Economics from Oregon State University. Gerry is survived by his wife, Carmen, his children, Carina and Danny, his mother, Mary Theresa, his brother, Joseph, and his granddaughter, Ollie Adela. Born on April 23, 1958, Gerry was one of four sons and is preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Ken Thiemann. His funeral service will be on Friday March 20th at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church at 11:00 a.m. at 5222 N. Bend Rd. in Cincinnati. The reception will follow immediately after from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Clovernook Country Club at 2035 Galbraith Road.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -