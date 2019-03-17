Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
Gerry L. Heaton

Gerry L. Heaton Obituary
Gerry L. Heaton

Milford - beloved husband of Portia Stewart Heaton, devoted father of Brian (Donna) Heaton, Mark (Mary) Heaton and Sharon (Kevin) Erickson, loving grandfather of Mackenzie Hughes, Michelle Coniglio, Grace Erickson and Caleb Erickson, great-grandfather of Payton Hughes, dear brother of Joan Elmore, Roger Heaton, George Heaton and Donna Wolfe, also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was a longtime member of the Milford UMC as well as the Milford Masonic Lodge. Passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 80. He was a resident of Milford, OH. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Tuesday, March 19th from 9:30 AM until time of funeral services beginning at 11 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
