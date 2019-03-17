|
|
Gerry L. Heaton
Milford - beloved husband of Portia Stewart Heaton, devoted father of Brian (Donna) Heaton, Mark (Mary) Heaton and Sharon (Kevin) Erickson, loving grandfather of Mackenzie Hughes, Michelle Coniglio, Grace Erickson and Caleb Erickson, great-grandfather of Payton Hughes, dear brother of Joan Elmore, Roger Heaton, George Heaton and Donna Wolfe, also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was a longtime member of the Milford UMC as well as the Milford Masonic Lodge. Passed away on March 15, 2019 at the age of 80. He was a resident of Milford, OH. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Tuesday, March 19th from 9:30 AM until time of funeral services beginning at 11 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019