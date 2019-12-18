|
Gertrude "GERT" Angela (Diephaus) Rolfes
Gertrude "GERT" Angela (Diephaus) Rolfes, wife of the late H. Louis Rolfes Jr., passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in Ann Arbor MI at the age of 91. Born in Cincinnati OH on January 25, 1928, to the late August and Mary (Bellersen) Diephaus, Gert attended St. Mary's High School in Hyde Park where she served as President of her senior class of 1946. After a brief career as a legal secretary, she married Lou in 1949 and raised six children, while also pitching in when needed in the family business, Rolfes Sales. She lived most of her life in Cincinnati - raised in Walnut Hills, resided on the West side with Lou, and then eventually spent 40 years of her life in Finneytown - although she also fondly remembered the lifelong friendships she made during the decade she lived in Detroit MI. Her children remember her as the supreme organizer who could type a term paper in a flash and politely correct spelling errors when needed, and always supported them in school, with careers and throughout their lives. In retirement, Gert actively participated at the Springfield Township Senior Center, serving as its President from 1996 to 2001 and the chief editor of the highly acclaimed Senior News. A devoted Catholic throughout her life, she demonstrated her love of God through the kindness she always showed others, often opening her home to those in need. She also was a master bridge player, crossword enthusiast, avid reader, Jeopardy devotee and a forever Xavier fan. Surviving are six children, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sibling, Donald Diephaus of Cincinnati, and her sister-in-law, who she loved as her sister, Lois Diephaus. Lou, her husband of 38 years, predeceased Gert in 1987, as did her sister Theresa and brother Ed Diephaus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vivian Catholic Church, 7600 Winton Road, Cincinnati OH on January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Alcoholics Anonymous.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020