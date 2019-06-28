Services
Gertrude "Trudy" Baur

Gertrude "Trudy" Baur Obituary
Gertrude "Trudy" Baur

Thomas - Gertrude "Trudy" Baur, 98, of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Carmel Manor. She was a homemaker and a member of St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church. Trudy was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond A. Baur; sister: Betty West and brother: Paul Tattershall. She is survived by her daughters: Rosalie (Terry) Stith and Nadine (Jim) Hall; grandchildren: Adam Stith and Cassandra Bradley; 11 great- grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and sister-in-law: Stella Tattershall. A celebration of Trudy's life will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 619 O'Fallon Avenue, Dayton, KY 41074. Connley Brothers Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 28 to June 30, 2019
