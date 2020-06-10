Gertrude C. "Gert" Dorsch
Gertrude "Gert" C. Dorsch

Cincinnati - Loving aunt of Bill (Marguerite) Dorsch, Mike (Dottie) Dorsch, Tom Dorsch, Mary Lou Henninger, Nancy (Dave) Meyer, Kathleen (Tom) Fields and the late Gail Henninger. Dear friend of the late Rose Lasita. Also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late William Dorsch and Louise Henninger. Monday, June 8, 2020 in her 98th year. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, June 15 at 11am at Our Lady of Victory Church (Delhi). Memorials may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Retirement Fund or Sisters of St. Francis at Oldenburg Retirement Fund. neidhardminges.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
