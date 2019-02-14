|
|
Gertrude Feinauer
Highland Heights - Gertrude (Trudy) Edna Feinauer, of Highland Heights, KY passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90. She was born in Newport, KY on March 1, 1928, the daughter of Edward Charles and Marie Kathleen (Toal) Cottman. Trudy was a member of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Newport, KY until its closing, and later attended St Joseph Church in Cold Spring, KY. Trudy graduated from LaSalette Academy and worked at ULH&P. She raised ten children, volunteered in the cafeteria at St Francis and St Joseph, was a member of the Altar Society and Mother's Club and a volunteer at St Vincent de Paul. Trudy enjoyed playing cards and socializing with friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Trudy was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years Frank, her parents Edward and Marie, sisters Marg Feinauer and Ree Cottman as well as her grandsons Jeff Kaiser and Dan Feinauer. She is survived by ten children Mike (Debbie), Dick (Violet), Tom (Cathy), Kathy (Gary) McArter, Pat Sears, Terry, Ed (Renee), Linda (Rick) Sester, Ken (Regina) and Elaine (Doug) Deaton; 52 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and sister Bert Heringer; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends that mourn Trudy's loss and cherish the memories they made with her. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 15 at 6:00 pm at St Philip Catholic Church, 1404 Mary Ingles Hwy Melbourne, KY with Rev. Bob Rottgers officiating. Visitation will be at the church for family and friends from 4:30 pm until time of mass. Celebration of Life Reception following mass will be held at the Parish Center. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2655 Crescent Springs Pike Crescent Springs, KY 41017, St. Philip Church Melbourne, KY, 5211 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45227 or , 3 International Drive Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Special expressions of condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019