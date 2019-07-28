Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Gertrude L. Schmidt


1928 - 2019
Gertrude L. Schmidt Obituary
Gertrude L. Schmidt

Mt. Washington - Gertrude L. Schmidt (nee Finzer) wife of the late Charles "Bob" Schmidt, devoted mother of Mike (Wendy) and Ed (the late Carrie) Schmidt, loving grandmother of Logan (Summer) Schmidt, caring step-grandmother of Maria, dear sister of Pete (Betty) Finzer. July 20, 2019. Age 90 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington with the Mt. Washington American Legion Auxiliary service on Wed. July 31, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Wed. from 11 AM to 1 PM. Memorials to Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
