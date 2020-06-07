Or Copy this URL to Share

Gertrude "Gert" M. Richardson



Gertrude "Gert" M. Richardson (nee Mills) married 72 years to the late Glenn "Doc" W. Richardson, devoted mother of Geraldine (Mike) Broerman, Glenda (Tommy and the late Dave) Gibson, Genie (Fred) Thiergartner, and Glenn (Grace) Richardson II, dear sister of Margaret Friend, also survived by 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, including the late Austin Hill. June 2, 2020 at age 91. Residence Anderson Twp. Graveside service for immediate family only, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









