Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Retirement Community in the Auditorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Seybold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Russell (Klose) Seybold


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude Russell (Klose) Seybold Obituary
Gertrude Russell Seybold (nee Klose)

Cincinnati - 89 passed away peacefully April 7, 2019. Trudie was the proprietor of Forest View Gardens restaurant, and a graduate of CCM. She was a life long educator and supporter of the Arts. A celebration of life will be held at Evergreen Retirement Community in the Auditorium on May 5th at 1pm. CCM and Cincinnati Opera are scheduling a Memorial service this summer. Trudie's wishes were in lieu of flowers to donate to the Seybold-Russell Scholarship Fund at CCM in her memory. External Relations Office P.O. Box 210003, Cincinnati, OH 45221. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.