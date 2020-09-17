1/1
Gertrude Speeg
Gertrude Speeg

Speeg, Gertrude H. (Trudy), (nee McDaniel) beloved wife of Robert, father of Carol Pedigo, Cheryl Gran and Patrick Speeg, grandmother to 11, great-grandmother to 21 and great, great-mother to 8. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 6 sisters. Passed away September 13, 2020, at age 98. Gertrude retired from Kroger's in Cincinnati and then made her home in Fort Myers, FL. She loved gardening, bowling and going to the casino. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Followed by a graveside service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd. at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider your local food bank or charity. Condolences at www. hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
