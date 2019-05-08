Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Gertrude Studer Obituary
Gertrude Studer

Highland Heights - Gertrude Studer (nee Nordman), age 88, of Highland Heights, KY passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. She was a former office supervisor for Western & Southern Life Insurance Company and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Wilder, KY. Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Studer; sister, Edna Mae Hunt; two brothers: Bob and Paul Nordman. She is survived by her step-children, John R. Studer and Connie (Mike) Hehman; brother, Elmer (Betty) Nordman; three grandchildren: Kristinia (Travis) Williams, Tristin Studer and Tyler Studer and two great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019
