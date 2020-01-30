Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Crescent Springs, KY
View Map
Gianluca Trojani Obituary
Gianluca Trojani

Villa Hills - Gianluca Trojani, age 56, of Villa Hills, KY passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a pilot for American Airlines and formerly employed by Com-Air, DHL and PSA. Gianluca was a collector and enthusiast of model trains. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Trojani (nee Pridgen); twin sons, Cristiano and Benito Trojani; siblings, Bianca Trojani-Belle', Giovanni Trojani and Tiziana Trojani; nieces and nephews, Kay Palopoli-Trojani, Flavia, Nicoletta, Michela, and Arianna Monaldi, Massimo Belle', Andrea and Gianpaolo Trojani and many other extended family members in Rome and the United States. Gianluca was preceded in death by his parents, Nicola and Aspasia Trojani; siblings, Giuseppe Trojani, Massimo Trojani, Antonio Trojani and Patrizia Trojani. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 3:00 - 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family and friends at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs, KY) on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to St. Joseph School 2474 Lorraine Ct, Crescent Springs, KY 41017 and/or Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences can be expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
