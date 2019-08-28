|
Gilbert Hensley
Taylor Mill - Gilbert "Gil" Hensley, 84, of Taylor Mill, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence. Gil loved reading, camping and fishing but most of all he loved his family, who meant everything to him. He ate breakfast every Saturday morning, for 25 years, with his siblings at their family homeplace. Survivors include his loving wife, Belinda Hensley of Taylor Mill; sons, Todd (Amy) Hensley, Sam Hensley and Daniel Hensley all of Taylor Mill; daughters, Deborah Perkins of Covington, Patsy Kennedy of Latonia, Rhonda (Glen) Price of Crittenden; brothers, James Hensley of Gallipolis, OH, Randy Hensley of Morningview; sister, Gloria Phillips of Edgewood; 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Gil was preceded in death by 8 of his siblings. Visitation is on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019