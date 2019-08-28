Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Hensley

Add a Memory
Gilbert Hensley Obituary
Gilbert Hensley

Taylor Mill - Gilbert "Gil" Hensley, 84, of Taylor Mill, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence. Gil loved reading, camping and fishing but most of all he loved his family, who meant everything to him. He ate breakfast every Saturday morning, for 25 years, with his siblings at their family homeplace. Survivors include his loving wife, Belinda Hensley of Taylor Mill; sons, Todd (Amy) Hensley, Sam Hensley and Daniel Hensley all of Taylor Mill; daughters, Deborah Perkins of Covington, Patsy Kennedy of Latonia, Rhonda (Glen) Price of Crittenden; brothers, James Hensley of Gallipolis, OH, Randy Hensley of Morningview; sister, Gloria Phillips of Edgewood; 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Gil was preceded in death by 8 of his siblings. Visitation is on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 1:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now