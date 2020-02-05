|
Gilbert Levine
Cincinnati - Levine, Gilbert, age 87, passed away Feb.5, 2020, beloved husband of Sue Ann Levine, devoted father of Michael (Alison) Levine, Steve (Julie) Levine & David (Patti) Levine, dear brother of the late Albert (Gloria) Levine, loving grandfather of Dan, Josh, Rachel, Anna, Nathan, Paige & Madyson Levine. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Friday, February 7, 12:45 P.M. Visitation begins at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call on the family at the residence of Sue Levine Sunday only 1:00-3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the . or would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020