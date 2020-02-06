|
Gilda D. Foster
Sharonville - 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Walter Loren Foster for over 62 years; devoted mother to Brent Loren (Marcia) Foster and Sherrie Lou Foster; loving grandma to Adam (Jessica) Foster, Allison (Morgan) Berry, great-grandma, GG, of Mackenzie, Violet, Maurice, Joseph and Michael, dear sister of Shirley DeLoach and the late Wilda Hanna; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 5-7:30 PM and Monday, February 10, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of Service at 1:30 PM. Memorials may be sent to Mt. Zion Memorial Church, PO Box 396, Nettie, WV 26681, . Please visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020