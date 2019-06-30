|
Gina Elizabeth Quatman
Newport - Gina Elizabeth (nee Nieporte) Quatman, 41, of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Gina had a smile that lit up the room and was beloved by many. She graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. She was a Fraud Investigation Manager with U.S. Bank. She was preceded in death by brother, Adam Nieporte. Gina is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin Quatman, her loving children, Kaiya Linkugel and Maximus Quatman, her devoted parents, Ron and Fran (nee Barbara) Nieporte, her dear siblings, Aaron (Stacey) Nieporte and Lindsay (Matt) Archer and her 7 nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to an open house Celebration of Life at Hotel Covington on Saturday July 6th from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope for Two www.hopefortwo.org. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
