Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hotel Covington
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Quatman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Elizabeth Quatman


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Elizabeth Quatman Obituary
Gina Elizabeth Quatman

Newport - Gina Elizabeth (nee Nieporte) Quatman, 41, of Newport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Gina had a smile that lit up the room and was beloved by many. She graduated from Northern Kentucky University with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. She was a Fraud Investigation Manager with U.S. Bank. She was preceded in death by brother, Adam Nieporte. Gina is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin Quatman, her loving children, Kaiya Linkugel and Maximus Quatman, her devoted parents, Ron and Fran (nee Barbara) Nieporte, her dear siblings, Aaron (Stacey) Nieporte and Lindsay (Matt) Archer and her 7 nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to an open house Celebration of Life at Hotel Covington on Saturday July 6th from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope for Two www.hopefortwo.org. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.