|
|
Gina Marie Bodnar Baarlaer
Cincinnati - Gina, 27, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from Anderson High School, Class of 2010. Gina is survived by her loving husband, Tim Baarlaer; beautiful daughter Cloe; beloved parents Melissa and Duane Donohoo; and caring siblings Branden Bodnar, Trenton, Sydney, and Jordan Donohoo. A memorial gathering will be held at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Avenue Cincinnati (45230) on Saturday, June 15 from 10:00am-12:00pm with the memorial service following at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gina's name are suggested to Dress For Success www.dfscincy.org/support-get-involved/donate-money/donation-form/ or Dress for Success Cincinnati 205 West 4th Street, Suite 900 Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. More info at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019