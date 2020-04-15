|
|
Ginger A. Zappin
South Lebanon - Loving wife of Stanley M. Zappin for 54 years. Devoted mother of Andy (Tammy ) Zappin, Brad (Heather) Zappin and Julie (Todd) Cain. Grandmother of Madison, Brooklyn, Beckett, Berkeley, Bode, Mitchell, Addy, Harper and Salem. Dear sister of Greg, Gayle, Gena and Genni. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Irene Latham. Ginger was an extremely devoted 5th grade teacher for over 30 years. She loved her family more than anything, she especially cherished her grandchildren. Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Private services will be held for the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Ginger's name to Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Dr. Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020