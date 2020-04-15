Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Ginger Zappin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ginger Zappin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginger A. Zappin


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ginger A. Zappin Obituary
Ginger A. Zappin

South Lebanon - Loving wife of Stanley M. Zappin for 54 years. Devoted mother of Andy (Tammy ) Zappin, Brad (Heather) Zappin and Julie (Todd) Cain. Grandmother of Madison, Brooklyn, Beckett, Berkeley, Bode, Mitchell, Addy, Harper and Salem. Dear sister of Greg, Gayle, Gena and Genni. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Irene Latham. Ginger was an extremely devoted 5th grade teacher for over 30 years. She loved her family more than anything, she especially cherished her grandchildren. Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the age of 77. Private services will be held for the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Ginger's name to Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Dr. Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ginger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -