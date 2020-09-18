Ginger Bowles

Ginger BowlesFlorence - Ginger Marlene Bowles, 59, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Elmer and Phyllis (Buckler) Lowe. Ginger was a free spirit, loved life and all that it had to offer. She believed in peace and love and she loved hard. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Bowles. Son; Forrest Lowe. Daughter; Cinnamon Fugate. Brothers; Denny, Timmy and Jason Lowe. Sister; Nancy Dean. Grandchildren; River Wetzel, Sage Lalley, Sam and Canyon Fugate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5pm-8pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Union Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.