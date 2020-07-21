1/1
Ginger M. Rawe
Ginger M. Rawe

Alexandria - Ginger M. Rawe, 68, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 20, 2020. She retired after 45 dedicated years with the Kroger Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ginger was very family and friend oriented but most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was very special to everyone that knew her. Ginger enjoyed taking walks, shopping, traveling and camping. She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Virginia (nee Trauth) Wolfe and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Florence Rawe. Ginger is survived by her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 46 years, Larry Rawe, devoted children, Larry (Sara) Rawe and Lisa (Robert Moore) LaBeau, loving grandchildren, Eli and Nolan Rawe, Evan and Addison LaBeau and Eden Moore, dear siblings, James Wolfe, Judi (Stan) Wagner, Michael (Sherry) Wolfe, Susan (Dave) Tavel, Lynda (Steve) Sabers and Leslie Wolfe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. Visitation at St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Alexandria), 8246 E. Main Street, on Friday (July 24) from 10:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm with Rev. Joseph Gallenstein officiating. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to New Perceptions Inc., 1 Sperti Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Building Fund, 8246 E. Main St., Alexandria, KY 41001. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlekamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ginger's passing. Knew her as a coworker and was always a sweet caring person. May she rest in peace.
Donna Yetzer
July 22, 2020
Never heard or saw anything from this sweet woman but kindness for all. So sorry for your loss.
Terri Porter
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace.
Thomas Seither
Teacher
July 22, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace.
Tom and Laura
Teacher
July 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy to you Larry and your family on the passing of your beloved Ginger. She was truly a wonderful person. I was blessed to have known her and her mother. May God be with you at this difficult time.
Pat Kremer
Friend
