Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Glady's Stern


1919 - 2020
Glady's Stern Obituary
Glady's Stern

Springfield Township - Glady's M. Stern, age 101, of Springfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1919 in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late, George and Apalona Alexander (nee Lawrence). Glady's was a resident of Clovernook Nursing Home, where she had a wonderful staff taking care of her. She was a excellent seamstress and her passion was creating beautiful gowns and wedding dresses. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 daughters, Janice Sharp and Pat Lykins; 7 siblings, Martha, Kathleen, Louella, Clint, George, Gene, and Jack. Glady's is survived by her beloved daughter, Jacqueline Flueck; 8 grandchildren, Mark, Debbie, Barbara, Lori, Melissa, Denny, Brent, Heather; 20 great grandchildren; and close friend, Gwen who always stayed by her side. Arrangements were handled by Newcomer Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel..
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2020
