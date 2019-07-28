Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Kurtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Kurtz

Add a Memory
Gladys Kurtz Obituary
Gladys Kurtz

Cincinnati - Gladys May Kurtz (nee Dotzauer), 98, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand Kurtz, mother of Kenneth Kurtz, beloved daughter of the late Anna (nee Kopf) & Charles Dotzauer, dear sister of the late Stanley Dotzauer & aunt of Joanne Kellerman, Christine Albers, Russell & the late Steven Dotzauer. Services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cinti. Children's Hospital, POB 5202, Cinti. 45201 www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate

www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now