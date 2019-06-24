Services
Westwood United Methodist Chr
3460 Epworth Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
3460 Epworth Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
3460 Epworth Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Wuerdeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys M. Wuerdeman

Obituary Condolences

Gladys M. Wuerdeman Obituary
Gladys M. Wuerdeman

- - WUERDEMAN, Gladys M. (nee Wood), beloved wife of the late Walter J. Wuerdeman, devoted mother of Donna Wuerdeman, Linda Bruce (Bill), David Wuerdeman (Diana) and Carol Rollins (Kirt), dear sister of the late Robert A. Wood and Donald M. Wood, loving aunt of numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at age 100 years. Visitation Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 AM at Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211 where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the League For Animal Welfare, Westwood United Methodist Church Organ Fund or to Vitas Hospice. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.