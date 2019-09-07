Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Resources
Gladys Marie Addington


1949 - 2019
Gladys Marie Addington Obituary
Gladys Marie Addington, 70 of Florence, KY passed away on September 4, 2019.

She is survived by her Daughter, Sueann Kay Finkenstadt; Sons, Dennis Finkenstadt, Danny Ray Finkenstadt, Richard Finkenstadt and Darin Finkenstadt; Sister, Rhoda Colston; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
