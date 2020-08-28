1/1
Gladys P. Ison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys P Ison

Florence - Gladys Pauline Newman Ison, 81 years of age, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully August 26, 2020 after a short illness following a fall at her home. Gladys was born in New Vienna, Ohio on September 3, 1938 to the late Harvey Newman and Pauline Newman. She was the 4th of 6 Children. She is preceded in death by her Brothers Harley, Frank, and Benny and a Sister Mae. Gladys earned a Secretarial Degree in 1960 and began working for General Adjustment Insurance Bureau. Later she continued her career at Buckeye Continental Insurance where she retired due to medical issues but still lived a fulfilling life. Gladys married the love of her life, Luther, on February 13, 1954. Luther passed away in 2004 but for the last 16 years her constant companion has been her beloved cat, Patches. Gladys loved being a Mother and Grandmother and beamed with pleasure to tell people about all their accomplishments. She liked people; it seemed that everyone was her friend. She always enjoyed talking to her neighbors and friends, listening and caring about what was going on in their lives. Gladys wanted to keep her mind sharp so she did jigsaw puzzles, word searches, jumbles, played cards and was a home contestant to many game shows. She loved watching her flowers grow and reading the paper. Left to mourn her passing is her Son and Daughter-in-Law Steve and Tina, Grandson Ethan, Sister Annebelle, Brothers-in-Law Don Hansel and Elmer Ison; along with many loved Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved