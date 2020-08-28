Gladys P Ison
Florence - Gladys Pauline Newman Ison, 81 years of age, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully August 26, 2020 after a short illness following a fall at her home. Gladys was born in New Vienna, Ohio on September 3, 1938 to the late Harvey Newman and Pauline Newman. She was the 4th of 6 Children. She is preceded in death by her Brothers Harley, Frank, and Benny and a Sister Mae. Gladys earned a Secretarial Degree in 1960 and began working for General Adjustment Insurance Bureau. Later she continued her career at Buckeye Continental Insurance where she retired due to medical issues but still lived a fulfilling life. Gladys married the love of her life, Luther, on February 13, 1954. Luther passed away in 2004 but for the last 16 years her constant companion has been her beloved cat, Patches. Gladys loved being a Mother and Grandmother and beamed with pleasure to tell people about all their accomplishments. She liked people; it seemed that everyone was her friend. She always enjoyed talking to her neighbors and friends, listening and caring about what was going on in their lives. Gladys wanted to keep her mind sharp so she did jigsaw puzzles, word searches, jumbles, played cards and was a home contestant to many game shows. She loved watching her flowers grow and reading the paper. Left to mourn her passing is her Son and Daughter-in-Law Steve and Tina, Grandson Ethan, Sister Annebelle, Brothers-in-Law Don Hansel and Elmer Ison; along with many loved Nieces and Nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or to the charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com