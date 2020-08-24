Gladys Turner

Gladys Marie Turner,92 of Butler, KY went home to be with the Lord on August 24th, 2020. She was born on March 2nd, 1928 to her parents Tusco and Edna Mae (Long) Young. She was a homemaker, she loved nothing more then being surrounded by her family and spending time with them. She was the senior member of New Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church.She is survived by her loving husband Truman Turner. Son, Jeff (Mary Ellen) Turner. Daughters; Diana (Kevin) Tomlinson, Edna (Chuck) Britton, Sue (Johnny) Stone, and Kathy (Wayne) Lundberg. Brother, Sonny Young and sisters; Juanita Turner, Betty (Mike) Hughes, and Imogean Deaton. 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, on Wednesday August 26th, 2020 from 3 -7 pm, with the service beginning at 7 pm. An additional visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 am-11 am. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Macedonia Old Regular Baptist Church or Oakland Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.