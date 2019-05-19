|
Glen Alder
Cincinnati - ALDER, Glen R., loving husband of the late Jean Alder. Dear father of Tim (Kelli) Alder. Grandfather of Timothy Alexander and Aja Renee Alder. Brother of Mitch Alder and the late Georgia Allen, Wendell Alder and Wilma Lucas. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Glen passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation will be held at the Highland Avenue Baptist Church, 6110 Highland Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45216 on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service on Tuesday 11 a.m. at the church. Glen was a longtime, active member of the church. Memorials may be directed to the church for the Fund for the Needy. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019