Glen H. Janson
Green Township - Beloved husband for 63 years to LaRue (Burleson) Janson. Loving father of Timothy (Sue) Janson, Glen M. (Kimi) Janson, and Daniel (Debbe) Janson. Cherished grandpa of Christine, Katie, Allyson, Jay, Stephanie, Mary K, Julia, and the late Glen H. II and Timmy Andrew. Great grandpa of 10. Dear brother of Joe Janson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Glen leaves behind a loving church community which he was a part of for over 50 years at Oak Hills United Methodist Church. Passed away on March 14th at the age of 84. Visitation Monday, March 18th from 10am until time of funeral services at 11am at Oak Hills United Methodist Church 6069 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248. Burial to follow at Bridgetown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Oak Hills United Methodist Church 6069 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019