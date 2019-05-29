|
|
Gleneda Prewitt
Burlington - Gleneda J. Prewitt, 80, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Gleneda was a member of GracePointe Community Church in Erlanger where she served as a greeter for years and cooked weekly meals for the church. She loved her church and shopping but she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gleneda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Coleman Prewitt (1992); brothers, Larry and Donald McCauley; sister, Norma Richerson and grandsons, Alex and Nathan McClanahan. Survivors include her son, Robert (Lisa) Prewitt of Louisville; daughters, Joni (Doug) Eldridge of Burlington, Cathy (Michael) Setser of Burlington, Karen (Ron) Williams of Hebron, Vickie (Larry) McClanahan of Edmond, OK; sisters, Dottie Snellenberger of Florence, Shirley (Billy) Sears of Crescent Springs; 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in GracePointe Community Church, 1438 Cox Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Entombment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Erlanger, KY 41018 or GracePointe Community Church Change for a Dollar Fund, 1438 Cox Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 30, 2019