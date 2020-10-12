Glenn Gristock



Cincinnati - Glenn Gristock of Cincinnati passed away on October 4, 2020, he was born on March 23, 1930, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy (nee Banks) Gristock. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years Nancy (nee Tighe), and two of his siblings, Joan Lange and Dorothy Daley. He was the loving father to Judy Gardner (Christopher), Jill Walters (Eugene), Jane Gristock, and the late Jack (Jacqueline) Gristock. Grandfather to Jennifer Jones, Michael Walters, Shelly Walters, Jaime Freeborn Matthew Gardner, and Jordan Gristock and great-grandfather of 13. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245









