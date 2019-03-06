|
Glenn Harry Martens
West Chester - age 84, passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nona Faye (nee Stockfleth) Martens; loving father of Darnell (Linda) Martens; grandfather of Keith (Grace) Singleton. Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:15 am until Memorial Service at 11:00 am at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 3621 Socialville-Foster Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information and to sign online guestbook.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019