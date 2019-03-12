|
Glenn Hurd, Sr.
Ft. Mitchell - Glenn Lee Hurd Sr., of Ft. Mitchell, KY, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 77. Glenn was a Marine Corp Veteran and also a life time member of the Kenton County Game & Fish Association. He enjoyed spending time outside, fishing, collecting coins, working on cars, and flying model airplanes. Glenn retired from CSX Railroad as a clerk after 38 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Anna Hurd; Brothers, Ellis "Bo" Hurd Jr. and Jack Hurd. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Hurd; Children, Rhonda Hager (Tommy), Toni Cornelius (Bill), and Glenn "Peanut" Hurd Jr. (Melinda); Sister, Eva Marie Tipton (Jay); Sister-in-law, Judy Hurd; Grandchildren, Brittany Witt (Craig), Jacqueline Hager, Jared Hager (Jolene), Chad Cornelius, Alexis Cornelius, Joshua Hurd (Monica), Kayla Hurd, Brittany Hager, and Zachary Hager; Great-Grandchildren, Madison Witt, Carson Lee Witt, Brayden Hurd, and Kennedy Hurd; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation for Glenn will take place Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6-9PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, KY. The funeral service will take place Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11AM at Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church 5336 Taylor Mill Rd. Taylor Mill, KY, 41015. For directions, to order flowers, to share a message, extend condolences or to view the Celebration of Life tribute video, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019