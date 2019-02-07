Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Moriah United Methodist Church
681 Mt. Moriah Dr.
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church
681 Mt. Moriah Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Kendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Irvin Kendall


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Glenn Irvin Kendall Obituary
Glenn Irvin Kendall

Anderson Twp. - Glenn Irvin Kendall, age 88 of Anderson Twp., died February 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Juanita Lou Kendall (nee McCoy), devoted father of Grey Kendall, Tod (Sheila) Kendall, Tracey (Jim) Hochberg, Drew (Patti) Kendall, and Livia (Michael) McCluskey, and dear brother of the late Robert Kendall. Also survived by 11 loving grandchildren and 4 cherished great-grandchildren. Glenn was born in Anderson Twp. on December 12, 1930 to the late Karl and Clara Barth Kendall. He was employed by C.G. & E. in the Transportation Dept. for nearly 40 years and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Service will be held at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Dr., on Friday, February 8th at 1 pm. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 12 to 1 pm. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now