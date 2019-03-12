|
|
Glenn Lentz
Taylor Mill - Glenn Lentz, 87, of Taylor Mill, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was a retired Supervisor in the Bulk Mail Center with the US Postal Service in Blue Ash, Ohio and an Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict.
Glenn was a member of St. Anthony Parish, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. He was preceded in death by his sister: Eileen Lentz. Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 61 years: Helen E. Lentz; daughters: Karan (Ed Wise) Kiser, Kathy (John) Witt, Kimberly (Chuck Kiser) Lentz and Kristi (Jason) Cobb; son: Karl (Connie) Lentz; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren,; nephew: John (Donna) Wilbers and great-nephew: Sean Wilbers. Visitation will be at St. Anthony Church on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment and an Honor Guard Service at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Fellowship, 918 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019