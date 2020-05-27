Glenn Roman Goerl
Cincinnati - Glenn Roman Goerl devoted father of Glenn R.A. Goerl (Jenifer), Gary F. Goerl (Kathy) and Gregory G. Goerl, loving grandfather of Leia Goerl, Keira Goerl and Garrett Goerl. May 25, 2020. Age 94 years. No Services at this time. Memorials may be directed to charity of choice. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
