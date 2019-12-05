|
|
Glenn Roy Wienkooop
South Pine - Born Chappaqua, New York on March 31, 1947. Died on November 30, 2019, in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, surrounded by family. Mr. Wienkoop was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of West Florida. He served in the U.S. Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Glenn was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He distinguished himself in business in so many ways leading technology companies to stellar heights, but his proudest moments were saving failing companies and turning them into success stories, a feat that earned him a page in Forbes Magazine. Mr. Innovation they called him. He leaves a legacy of generosity to charities and devotion to his family whose needs he always put before his own. He was a compassionate, honorable and fair man who touched the lives of all the people around him and his life was cut too short.
Glenn is survived by his mother, Edna, his wife, Paula and his children, Michael and Whitney, his son-in-law, David, his grandsons, Evan and David Jr. and his cousins, Fred and Peter Hitchcock. In lieu of flowers please donate to a . Memorial services will be private.
Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019