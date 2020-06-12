Glenn "Doc" W. Richardson married 72 years to the late Gertrude "Gert" M. Richardson (nee Mills), devoted father of Geraldine (Mike) Broerman, Glenda (Tommy and the late Dave) Gibson, Genie (Fred) Thiergartner, and Glenn (Grace) Richardson II, also survived by 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, including the late Austin Hill. June 1, 2020 at age 92. Residence Anderson Twp. Graveside service for immediate family only, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date. Glenn was in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Queen City Hospice. T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









